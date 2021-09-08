Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man hospitalized after Tuesday night shooting in Southeast Roanoke

Police located the victim about a block away from where shots were reported fired

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Roanoke, Crime, Shooting
Roanoke City Police Department
Roanoke City Police Department (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday night.

At about 10:25 p.m., authorities learned of shots fired in the 1500 block of Gordon Avenue SE; however, when police responded to the scene, they did not locate any evidence of shots fired in that area, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

A short time later, officers were told about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of 16th Street SE, about a quarter-mile away from the first location.

There, officers found a man outside with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Police have not yet identified any suspects and no arrests have been made regarding this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

You can also text the Roanoke Police Department at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email