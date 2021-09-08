Man hospitalized after Tuesday night shooting in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday night.

At about 10:25 p.m., authorities learned of shots fired in the 1500 block of Gordon Avenue SE; however, when police responded to the scene, they did not locate any evidence of shots fired in that area, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

A short time later, officers were told about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of 16th Street SE, about a quarter-mile away from the first location.

There, officers found a man outside with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and Roanoke Fire-EMS took him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

Police have not yet identified any suspects and no arrests have been made regarding this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

You can also text the Roanoke Police Department at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.