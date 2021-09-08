Roanoke police investigating after young boy hurt in hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities are investigating after a boy was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Roanoke last week, according to police.

Police said the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 2 in the 4200 block of Craveens Creek Road SW.

When officers responded, they said they found a boy under the age of ten with a minor injury who was taken to LewisGale Hospital to get checked out.

According to police, the car involved in the crash left the scene. Authorities said they do not have a description of the suspect vehicle at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.