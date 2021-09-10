Authorities searching for missing Franklin County 14-year-old

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Ryder Robertson after they said he walked off school ground instead of getting on his bus at the end of the day

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County authorities said they are searching for a 14-year-old who was last seen Thursday.

Ryder Robertson was last seen at Franklin County High School wearing an American flag hoodie, light-colored jeans with holes, white Vans and a white Adidas backpack, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Police said Robertson walked off school grounds at the end of the school day instead of getting on the bus.

Anyone with information on where he is is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 540-483-9275.