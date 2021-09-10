Partly Cloudy icon
76º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Community members adopt all cats that were set to be euthanized from Franklin County shelter

‘No lives were lost,’ the shelter said in a Facebook post

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

Tags: Franklin County
Urgent call for help answered in Franklin County
Urgent call for help answered in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A local animal shelter’s urgent call to action was answered.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter was going to have to euthanize cats to make room for other animals, but the community rushed to the rescue.

The shelter posted on Facebook Friday afternoon, announcing that all of their cats were adopted and no lives were lost.

Wow‼️‼️‼️‼️We were able to EMPTY our cat adoption room and community room! NO LIVES WERE LOST! Thank you to everyone...

Posted by Franklin County VA Animal Shelter on Friday, September 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lindsey joined the WSLS 10 team as a reporter in February 2019 and is thrilled to call Roanoke her new home!

email

facebook

twitter