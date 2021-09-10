Community members adopt all cats that were set to be euthanized from Franklin County shelter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A local animal shelter’s urgent call to action was answered.
The Franklin County Animal Shelter was going to have to euthanize cats to make room for other animals, but the community rushed to the rescue.
The shelter posted on Facebook Friday afternoon, announcing that all of their cats were adopted and no lives were lost.
Wow‼️‼️‼️‼️We were able to EMPTY our cat adoption room and community room! NO LIVES WERE LOST! Thank you to everyone...Posted by Franklin County VA Animal Shelter on Friday, September 10, 2021