Roanoke nonprofit receives more than $585,000 in federal funding to aid victims

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke nonprofit now has more funding to put towards helping adults and children who are victims of assault and violence.

The Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society will receive more than $585,000 from the Legal Assistance for Victims (LAV) Program of the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women to provide legal services, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

The LAV program is awarding almost $36 million in victim legal assistance funding to organizations across the country. The program is intended to increase the availability of civil and criminal legal assistance needed to effectively aid adult and child victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking.

Awards announced today by The Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) distribute support to projects that intend to meaningfully address the needs of underserved and marginalized survivors, improve access to justice, enhance survivor safety, hold offenders accountable, and build a coordinated community response to violence against women.

“The awards we make this year will touch the lives of millions of survivors of violence and help our nation end these devastating crimes,” said Allison Randall, acting director of the OVW.