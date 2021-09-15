Due to limited bed capacity at Martinsville hospitals, patients must meet criteria for emergency care

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The City of Martinsville says patients will now need to meet certain criteria to be taken to the emergency room in an ambulance.

According to authorities, this is a result of there being limited bed capacity available at Martinsville hospitals. Hospitals are operating at ‘disaster levels’ and due to this, patients who don’t meet the criteria will be advised to see their primary care provider or go to urgent care.

At this time, the Martinsville EMS system is making the appropriate changes to ensure that patients with emergency medical conditions are being given transport priority while patients experiencing non-emergency or non-life-threatening medical issues are given the proper guidance.

If you feel you are having an emergency, call 911. Upon their arrival, EMS providers will assess your medical condition and determine if you meet the criteria for transport to the emergency room.

On the other hand, those with non-emergent medical complaints are encouraged to seek medical treatment with their primary care provider, telemedicine, or local urgent care facilities.