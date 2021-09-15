Motorcycle Cannonball passes through Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – On Tuesday night, the Motorcycle Cannonball made a pit stop at the Harley Davidson in Danville.

The cross-country challenge is for riders with motorcycles that were made in 1929 or earlier and is the most difficult antique endurance run in the world. The theme for this year’s event is “Border to Border.”

The group started the journey on the U.S. side of the Canadian border in Sault Ste Marie. They are traveling 3,715 miles south, ending at South Padre Island, Texas.

This 15-day endeavor is extremely challenging, as riders could endure fatigue, mental exhaustion, cold, heat, elevations and the demands of keeping their ancient machines in running order.

Riders will navigate the course of the Cannonball with the assistance of paper maps only, and they will be able to meet up with their support crews only when they reach each day’s final destination.

“It’s the first time that anything like this has hit the city. It works out well because it’s history with history,” Harley Davidson General Manager John Retzlaff said. “Danville is known for its historical sites and now we’ve got motorcycles that are 95 to 100 years old coming to Danville.”

Motorcycle lovers have been looking forward to the event for more than a year since the event was postponed last year due to COVID-19.