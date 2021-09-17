New veterans telehealth service coming to Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A new telehealth service is coming to Southside.

On Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam announced a pilot site at the Martinsville health department that will help veterans gain easy access to health care.

This two-year partnership between the Virginia Department of Health and the Salem Veterans Affairs Health Care System will use a “telehealth-in-a-box” model—which is similar to the one at the Salem VA Medical Center.

We’re told a nurse will conduct an exam for a remotely connected physician. This will help veteran patients who have to travel long distances or have difficulty accessing the internet.

“As a veteran and a physician, I know the VA provides needed care to veterans. But sometimes it can be challenging for veterans in some parts of the Commonwealth to access that care,” said Northam. “That’s why we’re excited to announce this telehealth opportunity for veterans in Southside—making it easier for Southside veterans to receive critical health care closer to home.”

Veterans who would like to learn more about this opportunity and schedule telehealth appointments at this clinic should speak with their Veterans Health Administration primary care Patient Aligned Care Team provider and must be enrolled in Veterans Health Administration healthcare.

If you want to find out what services are offered or learn more about the program, contact the mobile telehealth registered nurse, Jeanine Bomber or Facility Telehealth Coordinator, Lindsay Gill at 540-855-5090.