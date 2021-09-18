Man shot, police searching for suspect after overnight shooting in Lynchburg 7-11 parking lot

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Lynchburg 7-11.

Police say on Saturday at about 2 a.m., they were called to 2337 Fort Avenue for a report of shots fired and a malicious wounding.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Authorities say he was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they also discovered a residence that had been shot during the incident.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Police report that this is an ongoing investigation.