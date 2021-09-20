Martinsville, Henry County Adult and Career Education centers work to improve adult literacy rates

Martinsville City and Henry County Adult and Career Education centers are working together to help improve low literacy rates in adults

Martinsville City and Henry County Adult and Career Education centers are working together to help improve low literacy rates in adults

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville and Henry County Adult and Career Education centers are celebrating Adult Education and Family Literacy Week by teaming up and promoting family learning. The goal of the week is to create momentum around adult education. The centers are encouraging adults and their families to actively engage in learning activities.

Henry County will be hosting a book giveaway on Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. They will also have open houses all week so that people can learn more about their free programs. These programs include GED, Digital Literacy and ELL classes. ELL is for those who want to learn English as a second language. They also have programs that help you prepare to take your citizenship test.

Robin Gravely from Henry County Adult and Career Education says you are never too old to learn something new.

“We have had individuals who are in their 70s who do not desire to go back to work but just want to improve skills or accomplish even that goal that they did not achieve when they were in school,” said Gravely.

Ad

Furthermore, this week they are collaborating with local libraries to put out packets for adults and children to work on together.