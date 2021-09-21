Car shot at while a woman was inside say Lynchburg police

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon.

At 2:17 p.m., officers responded to the 400-block of Florida Avenue for a report of shots fired.

While at the scene, officers learned that a car had been shot at with a woman inside it.

The woman was not shot but did have non-life-threatening injuries from shattered glass.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.