Crews working to put out fire at Martinsville furniture store

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a furniture store fire in Martinsville, according to Martinsville Fire & EMS.

Authorities said the fire is at Southern Finishing Company off of East Church Street. The fire is a dust fire according to first responders, who said they will be on scene for another hour as of 4:45 a.m.

Crews are working to get heavy equipment to assist with cleanup.

10 News has a crew en route to the scene to learn more.

