Crews working to put out fire at Martinsville furniture store

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Brittany Wier, Morning Reporter

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a furniture store fire in Martinsville, according to Martinsville Fire & EMS.

Authorities said the fire is at Southern Finishing Company off of East Church Street. The fire is a dust fire according to first responders, who said they will be on scene for another hour as of 4:45 a.m.

Crews are working to get heavy equipment to assist with cleanup.

10 News has a crew en route to the scene to learn more.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

About the Authors:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

Brittany Wier joined the 10 News team as the morning reporter in August 2021.

