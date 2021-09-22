Franklin County approves new Fire-EMS station despite controversy

First responders in Franklin County are joining forces, but volunteers aren't thrilled about that union.

After a heated debate, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 Tuesday night to build a new Glade Hill Fire and EMS station, but volunteer firefighters said it’s not what they wanted and nearly half said they refuse to work out of the new building.

The facility will cost a little more than $5 million and will sit near Route 40 and Turtle Hill Road in Union Hall. The larger station would house the 48 members of the volunteer fire department and the two paid EMS staff.

Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Chief Steven David, who spoke to 10 News off-camera, said volunteers are worried that they eventually won’t be needed. They’re also concerned that paramedics will miss emergencies by assisting on fire calls.

The firefighters’ proposal to divide the space between volunteers and paid EMS staff was rejected.

Supervisors expressed concerns about the hefty price tag and using taxpayer dollars to fund a volunteer department. Those who voted in favor didn’t want to waste the nearly $370,000 spent on the planning and design.

“My first question is, ‘How did it come to this point?’” asked supervisor Ronald Mitchell. “This is an absolute disaster.”

Supervisor Tommy Cundiff said that volunteer firefighters have had plenty of time to express concerns about the proposed building since it was presented in 2019 and during monthly meetings.

“Nothing was done in the dark. Everything was wide open. Frankly, it’s gotten me bumfuzzled too. I am with you on that part. I am bumfuzzled.

Supervisors agreed to let the volunteer firefighters decide which engine or tanker will move to the new building. They also voted to name the new building the ”Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department.”