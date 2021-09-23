Partly Cloudy icon
Man hurt in early morning Lynchburg shooting, police say

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting early Thursday morning in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 3:10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Garfield Avenue. When officers arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has video of the incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation.

