Star City Reads sees success in reading proficiency among Roanoke kids

ROANOKE, Va, – A new initiative in Roanoke is working to improve learning by getting kids excited about reading.

Star City Reads met at the Mill Mountain Zoo on Thursday to show how the community is working together to boost third-grade reading levels.

They say third-grade reading proficiency is a key indicator of whether a child will go on to graduate from high school.

Officials say they are already seeing results since the campaign started.

“We increased rating scores on the third grade SOL by almost 20 points and of course, the schools are doing a great job. They’re one of our strong partners and the graduation rate has gone from 64% to almost 90%,” said Sheila Umberger, director of libraries for the City of Roanoke.

Since 2014, the group has given away 150,000 books to Roanoke children.