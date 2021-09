Multi-vehicle crash closes all southbound I-81 lanes in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Motorists traveling down I-81 in Roanoke County Thursday night can expect delays.

According to VDOT, a multi-vehicle crash has closed down all southbound lanes at mile-marker 146.

As of 9:10 p.m., traffic backups are about 5 miles.