Local News

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S causes delays in Botetourt County

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Botetourt County, Crash, Interstate 81
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S causes delays in Botetourt County (VDOT)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Motorists traveling down I-81 Friday night may run into some delays.

A tractor-trailer crash has closed the southbound right shoulder near mile marker 167.3.

As of 9:40 p.m., traffic is backed up by about 6 miles.

