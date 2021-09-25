Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S causes delays in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Motorists traveling down I-81 Friday night may run into some delays.
A tractor-trailer crash has closed the southbound right shoulder near mile marker 167.3.
As of 9:40 p.m., traffic is backed up by about 6 miles.
