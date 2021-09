A Danville restaurant owner will spend the next year in prison.

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville restaurant owner will spend the next year in prison.

Federal prosecutors say Bobby James was sentenced on Monday for wire and food stamp fraud.

We’re told he and others who worked at Seafood and More redeemed SNAP benefits in exchange for cash between 2010 and 2018.

Court documents show it exceeded the state average by more than 2.4 million dollars and caused 1.8 million in losses.