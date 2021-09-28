Memorial fund created to honor life of Danville police officer who died of COVID-19

A new memorial fund is honoring the life of a Danville police officer who recently died after contracting COVID-19.

A new memorial fund is honoring the life of a Danville police officer who recently died after contracting COVID-19.

DANVILLE, Va – A new memorial fund is honoring the life of a Danville police officer who recently died after contracting COVID-19.

Bonnie Jones with the Danville Police Department passed away after being hospitalized for COVID-19 earlier this year.

The Danville Area Humane Society created the Bonnie Jones Memorial to provide discounted adoption fees for all actively serving law enforcement officers in Danville and Pittsylvania County. Jones had also adopted her own pets from the humane society

“She would come to the shelter, just to walk through and see what animals we have, she adopted from us, and we always knew that the animals were in good hands and Bonnie Jones was on,” Paulette Dean with the Danville Humane Society said.

Ad

For more information on the fund and how to donate, you can visit the Danville Humane Society’s website here.