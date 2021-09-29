Roanoke girl’s family set to hold yard sale to benefit the nonprofit that helped her receive a new heart

After a life-changing diagnosis, one family from Roanoke is gearing up to raise money for children who need organ transplants.

ROANOKE, Va. – After a life-changing diagnosis, one family from Roanoke is gearing up to raise money for children who need organ transplants.

It has been a life-changing year for Nola Grace.

“You know, having a kid with special medical needs has a lot of challenges, and you sometimes can feel really alone in it,” Nola’s mom, Megan Conley, said.

Nola spent months in the hospital last year after undergoing a heart transplant. Her family said she has come a long way.

“To get to where she received her heart was just unbelievable,” Nola’s grandfather, John Dudley, said.

But after her diagnosis, a large pile of medical bills for her treatment soon followed.

“A heart transplant alone is well worth over a million dollars, and suddenly we were like, ‘What do we do?’” Dudley said.

So, to give back to the organization that helped save her life, Nola’s grandparents have decided to host a yard sale every year in Roanoke to raise donations for Children’s Organ Transplant Association, COTA for short.

“Having a community event, where I don’t live anymore, that still cares enough to support us, that definitely means a lot,” Conley said.

Last year, the family was able to raise about $8,000.

“For about two and a half months, maybe longer, we’ve been able to receive items and price them and short them and box them,” Dudley said.

And while Nola’s story has inspired people across the community to help give back, her family said this situation has made her stronger than ever before.

“She’s just a fighter, she really is. She’s a happy kid and her parents did good by her,” Dudley said.

The yard sale is set to take place this Saturday from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 1629 Indian Rock Rd. Roanoke, Va.