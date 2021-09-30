Blacksburg yoga studio hosting Kunga Fest to raise money for trafficked girls in India

A New River Valley fundraiser is returning to Blacksburg this weekend.

A New River Valley fundraiser is returning to Blacksburg this weekend.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A New River Vally fundraiser is returning this weekend.

Staff at In Balance Yoga are getting ready to host Kunga Fest, which has been canceled several times in the past due to the pandemic.

In addition to offering dozens of classes both in-person and online, they’ll also host a vegan chili cookoff.

100% of the donations will help support Homes of Hope Orphanage, a nonprofit that provides a safe home for abandoned and trafficked girls in India.

“Our donations goal is 4,050 some of that is for the computer lab trying to purchase computers and the other goal is window mesh netting to protect against mosquitos,” said Nicole Lafon, the yoga studio owner.

Kunga Fest is happening Friday at the VTCRC Studio in Blacksburg, and again on Saturday at the North Main Street location.