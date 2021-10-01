Hometown Halloween canceled in Covington this year

COVINGTON, Va. – Hometown Halloween, a family-friendly event in Covington, has been canceled for the 2021 season.

Olde Town Covington, the nonprofit that hosts this event, announced the cancellation on its Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce that we are canceling Hometown Halloween this year. Old Town Covington is undergoing a reorganization at this time along with other factors, so it is just not feasible to undertake this massive event,” officials wrote in the post.

The event allowed children to dress up and go business to business to collect candy.

While this event is canceled, the Christmas Parade that Olde Town Covington hosts will still be held on Dec. 4 this year.