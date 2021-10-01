Man hospitalized after Friday afternoon shooting in Northwest Roanoke

A man is in the hospital after being shot in Northwest Roanoke on Friday afternoon, according to police.

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital after being shot in Northwest Roanoke on Friday afternoon, according to police.

At about 3:30 p.m. police responded to a report of shots fired in the 3100 block of Melrose Avenue NW.

As officers responded to the scene, they learned about a man who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

At the scene, officers discovered evidence of a shooting.

At this time, police believe that the man was driving a car, heading west, when he was shot and then went to Salem Turnpike/Melrose Avenue NW where he left his car and was taken to the hospital in a different vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time as this investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

You can also text the Police Department at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.