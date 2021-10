If you’re headed south on I-81 in Roanoke County, expect some delays.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

The incident has been cleared!

ORIGINAL STORY

VDOT says at this time, all south lanes are closed due to a vehicle fire. The incident happened at mile marker 137.

Traffic is currently backed up for about four miles.