9th Annual Hokie Half Marathon and 5K held in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Sunday morning, people had the opportunity to run with the Hokies.

The 9th Annual Hokie Half Marathon and 5k took place in Blacksburg.

The route took runners along roads, the huckleberry bike trail, flat ground and some hills.

With a ton of live music throughout the course and plenty of cheering along the way, organizers say the Hokie Half is one you won’t want to miss.

”It was amazing, this is the first time I’ve done any sort of race,” said Christiansburg resident, Josh Fleenor. “The positivity around the race is awesome, everybody cheering you on. So, it was a great time.”

Runners say they were excited to race after all of their training.