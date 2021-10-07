Man convicted of murdering a child wanted out of Lynchburg for failing to re-register as a sex offender

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia State Police are asking for help finding a convicted sex offender whose last known address was in Lynchburg.

John Kenneth Adams, 53, is currently wanted out of Lynchburg for two felony counts of failing to re-register as a Tier 3 offender.

In 1996, Adams was convicted of murdering a child and abuse and neglect of a child in Chesterfield County Circuit Court, according to the Virginia Sex Offender Registry.

Adams was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 24 suspended, for a total of 16 years in prison, according to online records.

He is 6 feet 3 inches in height and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

He was previously employed through a temporary staffing agency in Richmond. Adams’ last known residence was near Waldon Pond along Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about Adams’ whereabouts is encouraged to alert police by clicking this link to contact police.