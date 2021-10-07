Cloudy icon
70º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man convicted of murdering a child wanted out of Lynchburg for failing to re-register as a sex offender

John Adams was convicted of murder in 1996

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Lynchburg, Crime
John Adams
John Adams (Virginia State Police)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia State Police are asking for help finding a convicted sex offender whose last known address was in Lynchburg.

John Kenneth Adams, 53, is currently wanted out of Lynchburg for two felony counts of failing to re-register as a Tier 3 offender.

In 1996, Adams was convicted of murdering a child and abuse and neglect of a child in Chesterfield County Circuit Court, according to the Virginia Sex Offender Registry.

Adams was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 24 suspended, for a total of 16 years in prison, according to online records.

He is 6 feet 3 inches in height and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

He was previously employed through a temporary staffing agency in Richmond. Adams’ last known residence was near Waldon Pond along Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg.

Anyone with information about Adams’ whereabouts is encouraged to alert police by clicking this link to contact police.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email