Martinsville schools install book vending machine in hopes of encouraging reading

Martinsville City Schools are taking a new and exciting step to encourage reading among its students.

Martinsville City Schools are taking a new and exciting step to encourage reading among its students.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville City Schools are taking a new and exciting step to encourage reading among its students.

On Thursday morning, students at Patrick Henry Elementary school cut the ribbon on its first book vending machine.

It was bought through grants provided over the last year, which also helped buy some of the books students get to take home for free.

“One of our school-wide goals is just to increase the volume of reading, we want to get books in kids’ hands that it’s something they enjoy reading series and offer a genre, whatever it may be,” Principal Cameron Cooper said.

The books are also being supplied through donations, which the school is still accepting.