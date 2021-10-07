Pittsylvania County EMS urge patients to ‘use judgement before calling 911′ after increase in calls

Amid frequent hospital diversions and staffing shortages, Pittsylvania County Public Safety is encouraging the community to seek the appropriate level of care when dealing with injuries and illnesses.

Across the country, hospitals and first responders are overwhelmed with medical calls amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is essential that we reserve the highest level of medical care, both at the hospital and from our county EMS providers, for those that truly need it,” said Chris Slemp, Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director. “We encourage anyone who is experiencing a true medical emergency to call 911, and we will provide the best service to that patient as quickly as we can. However, we request that those who are dealing with minor injuries and illnesses do not call 911 or attempt to get care from the hospital or emergency room. This will reserve those critical resources, including time, for the most serious medical emergencies where every minute matters.”

As a result of an increase in COVID-19 patients and staffing difficulties, all the hospitals in the region have gone on diversion at different points in the past few months. When a hospital goes on diversion, that means it diverts incoming patients to alternate locations, putting an additional strain on the hospitals that are still accepting patients.

Typically, patients in Pittsylvania County that need transport service are taken to the hospital in Danville or the emergency room in Gretna, though it is not uncommon for patients to be taken to hospitals in Martinsville, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Halifax, or Eden, NC, depending on the severity of the situation and the area of the county where the emergency is happening.

“That one night when we were sending patients to either Rocky Mount or Lynchburg if you’re in the Southern end of the County the transport time is as much as an hour and a half to a hospital,” said Slemp. Then, that’s an hour and a half to get there that the ambulance is out of service territory and an hour and a half to get back.”

When many hospitals go on diversion, and often at the same time; however, a few things happen:

Transports end up taking significantly longer, which means that ambulances – as well as those driving them and working with the patient – are out of commission for longer. The increase in time needed per call leads to

A need for additional staffing or volunteer availability to cover calls while the first crew is out transporting patients. Even when additional staffing can be found, this also leads to

A need for additional ambulances and transport vehicles to be ready at all times.

Click here to read the full release.