Man rushed to hospital after early Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 4100 block of Melrose Avenue NW.

When officers got to the scene, they found a vehicle in the roadway near the intersection of Comer Street and Melrose Avenue NW.

An unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound was found in the vehicle.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Details about what led up to the shooting are limited. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what they know.

You can also text police at 274637 and begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.