Jeep ride raises funds for retired Roanoke County Sheriff deputy battling cancer

SALEM, Va. – Revving up their engines to combat cancer, dozens of people hop in their Jeeps to support a retired Roanoke County Sheriff’s deputy.

Nearly 50 Jeeps, cars and motorcycles made their way down Main Street in Salem to support Kevin Hicks.

Hicks protected Roanoke County for more than 22 years as a deputy.

Now, the community is raising funds to help with medical costs as Hicks battles stage 4 kidney cancer.

Hicks was overwhelmed with the large community support.

“It makes you feel good and I really wouldn’t expect anything less from these guys,” Hicks said. “The last 22 and a half years, this is what we do. If anybody needs something, we step in and help.”

Hicks said his cancer is incurable. But hopes immunotherapy can lead him to remission.