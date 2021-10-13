Warrants reveal gruesome details surrounding murder of 88-year-old Danville woman

DANVILLE, Va. – Criminal complaints obtained by 10 News reveal details in the murder of an 88-year-old Danville woman.

Warrants show that when police arrived at the home of Elizabeth Morris Adkins on Sunday, officers found her dead on the floor with a plastic bag tied around her head with her hands tied behind her back, feet tied together and the bounds connected. Authorities also said that she had blood coming from her head.

Lindsey Mae Johnson (L) and Nicasio Antonio Guzman (R) (Danville Police Department)

Adkins’ granddaughter, 24-year-old Lindsey Mae Johnson, and Johnson’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Nicasio Antonio Guzman, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Police said Johnson and Guzman are both from Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

According to the criminal complaints, Johnson and Guzman said they found Adkins’ body on Sunday around 10:45 a.m. and the last time they saw her before that was Oct. 4.

Video shows a vehicle similar to Johnson and Guzman’s pull up to the home where Adkins was found on Juless Street at around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday and knocking on the door several times, according to the warrants. Authorities said a voice could then be heard saying, “it’s Lindsey and Nico, it’s me, your granddaughter.”

Authorities said the vehicle was there for a little over four hours before leaving, and no one else was seen coming to or from the home until Adkins was found dead.