Authorities searching for missing Florida man last seen in Moneta

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing Florida man last seen in Moneta.

Authorities say 36-year-old Matthew Carl Maffei, of Jacksonville, Florida, was last seen walking on Wednesday from Sailors Cove Drive in the Bernard’s Landing area. At this time, deputies do not know where he might have been headed.

Officers said Maffei is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. We were told he is wearing a black long sleeve shirt with a Florida logo, green undershirt, black shorts and gray running shoes. He also has tattoos on his left arm of an eagle, baseball bat and American flag.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Maffei or someone matching this description is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.