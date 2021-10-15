Missing 81-year-old North Carolina man with dementia may have connections to Danville

James Mitchell Scott was last seen wearing navy blue sweatpants, green, black, and tan polo shirt, and navy blue sneakers.

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in looking for a missing elderly man from North Carolina.

81-year-old James Mitchell Scott was last seen in the area of Robin Hood Drive and Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, but authorities say his credit card was last used at a gas station in Randleman, North Carolina.

Although Scott is missing out of North Carolina, authorities say he may have a personal connection out of Danville. However, the nature of the connection wasn’t specified.

Scott was last seen wearing navy blue sweatpants, a green, black and tan polo shirt, and navy blue sneakers. Police said he also wears glasses.

Authorities say he has white hair, blue eyes, weighs about 220 pounds and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

According to police, Scott suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts should call the Danville Emergency Communications Center at 434-799-5111 (Choose Option 8) or call Detective M.J. Hester at the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.