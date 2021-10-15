Partly Cloudy icon
Missing 81-year-old North Carolina man with dementia may have connections to Danville

His credit card was last used at a gas station in Randleman, North Carolina

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Danville, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Missing
James Mitchell Scott was last seen wearing navy blue sweatpants, green, black, and tan polo shirt, and navy blue sneakers. (Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in looking for a missing elderly man from North Carolina.

81-year-old James Mitchell Scott was last seen in the area of Robin Hood Drive and Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, but authorities say his credit card was last used at a gas station in Randleman, North Carolina.

Although Scott is missing out of North Carolina, authorities say he may have a personal connection out of Danville. However, the nature of the connection wasn’t specified.

Scott was last seen wearing navy blue sweatpants, a green, black and tan polo shirt, and navy blue sneakers. Police said he also wears glasses.

Authorities say he has white hair, blue eyes, weighs about 220 pounds and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

According to police, Scott suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts should call the Danville Emergency Communications Center at 434-799-5111 (Choose Option 8) or call Detective M.J. Hester at the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

