Strongman National Championship underway this weekend at Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. – Some of the strongest athletes across the country have come to Salem for the Strongman National Championship competition this weekend.

On Friday, several ladies competed in the deadlift wheel barrel competition at the Salem Civic Center. They wanted to see how many times they could lift more than 400 pounds.

Event officials say they chose Salem because you can’t beat the hospitality here.

“I came here to do a site visit. I was on a tour of doing site visits with different cities and the hospitality is received here in Salem was outstanding,” said the CEO of strongman corporation, Dione Masters. “It stood out from everybody else.”

The winner will turn pro and will go onto the world championships in Columbus, Ohio in March.

The event will be held on both Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

