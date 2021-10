Martinsville is a step closer to becoming a part of Henry County.

Martinsville is a step closer to becoming a part of Henry County.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville is one step closer to becoming part of Henry County.

On Friday, city officials announced the commission on local government voted unanimously on the reversion into a town.

Three judges who will soon be appointed to the special court will review the motion.

Martinsville will get two seats on the county board of supervisors and school board.

There is no decision on a timeline for the reversion at this time.