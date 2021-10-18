Covington man charged with killing taxi driver arrested following shootout with NYPD, police say

Percell Lamont Ross mugshot and image from after the reported shootout in New York City.

NEW YORK – A man suspected of killing a taxi driver in New Rochelle last week was arrested in New York City following a shootout with police officers, authorities said.

No one was injured in the gunfire Sunday in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn, police said. Percell Lamont Ross, 52, of Covington, Virginia, surrendered to officers when he ran out of bullets, they said.

New Rochelle police were seeking Ross in connection with the shooting death of Andres Valenzuela, a 62-year-old cab driver, outside an event hall early last Thursday.

Officers were staking out Ross’ car near a New York City Housing Authority complex on Sunday when he emerged from a building and opened fire, New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said.

Several officers returned fire, but no one was hit and Ross was taken into custody safely, Coyne said.

Coyne said that in addition to facing a murder charge for Valenzuela’s death, Ross was wanted for attempted murder in Connecticut and for sex trafficking in Virginia.

New Rochelle detectives handed Ross over to the FBI, Coyne said.

Information on an attorney for Ross wasn’t available.

It wasn’t immediately clear which Connecticut police department had a warrant for Ross’ arrest.