Roanoke city schools announce 5 new virtual learning days for this school year

ROANOKE, Va. – To allow for more planning time for teachers, Roanoke City Public Schools has altered the 2021-22 school year.

The school division announced the changes on Monday, which provide at least one full day a month for teachers to prepare between now and spring break.

The changes are mainly changing days that were previously two-hour early dismissals and turning them into on-demand (asynchronous) learning days. These days are virtual learning days in which students will access the teacher’s Canvas page and/or will do assignments as instructed by their teachers at their own pace.

Grab and Go Meal Distribution will be provided on those days and both instructional assistants and teacher assistants are required to be at work on those days as well.

Here’s a look at the changes: