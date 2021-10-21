New pickleball court opens at Stonebridge Park in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Pickleball is gaining popularity in the Roanoke Valley.

Now, players have two brand new courts to practice their skills. On Thursday, Roanoke County debuted the renovated courts at Stonebridge Park.

They were turned into pickleball courts from a tennis court. Three tennis courts were also resurfaced.

Park officials say pickleball is a great way to get people of all ages outside to help maintain a healthy lifestyle. People can also explore all the other options the park has.

“Not only do we have pickleball and tennis, we have a basketball court, playground and we connect to the Wolf Creek Greenway. So, there’s a lot of options in our parks and we’re just glad that we’re able to have space for people to come out and recreate and maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Roanoke County Parks and Rec Marketing Assistant, Alex North.

There are also pickleball courts at Walrond and Garst Mill Parks.