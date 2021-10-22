Woman arrested after police say she hit two pedestrians, their dog in Danville with her SUV

DANVILLE, Va. – A woman has been arrested after authorities said she hit two pedestrians and their dog in Danville.

Officers said they responded to the 500 block of Apollo Avenue on Wednesday in response to a hit-and-run involving a man and a woman. Authorities said the 53-year-old man had severe injuries to his leg and body from being hit and dragged by the vehicle and is in stable condition after being airlifted to a local hospital. The 46-year-old woman also had minor leg injuries, according to police.

Authorities were told that a burgundy Nissan SUV driven by 49-year-old Anastasia Saunders left the scene. According to police, she hit another car while fleeing the incident. No one was hurt in the second incident but Saunders damaged the car, police said.

Officers discovered that Saunders knew the male victim from a previous relationship.

Detectives later found Saunders and she was charged with felony hit and run and malicious wounding.