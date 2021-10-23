Roanoke Heart Walk returns in person after being held virtually last year due to COVID-19

The Roanoke Heart Walk is back in person this year, and organizers couldn't be happier.

The Roanoke Heart Walk is back in person this year, and organizers couldn't be happier.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Heart Walk is back in person this year, and organizers couldn’t be happier.

It’s meant to raise money to help fight what the American Heart Association said are two of the top 5 killers of Americans--heart disease and stroke.

Heart disease survivors wore red caps, and stroke survivors wore white caps. The walk was held virtually last year due to COVID-19, and organizers point out doing this event in person means everything.

”Seeing the red hats in the field, seeing everyone come together and walk in these community teams, you really get the feeling that we’re here for a reason and all the work we are doing with the American Heart Association is really paying off,” said Southwestern Virginia AHA Executive Director, Michelle Loehr.

While raising money is the main goal, Loehr said it’s important for survivors to see they are not alone.