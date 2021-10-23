‘Subaru Loves Pets’ adoption event in Roanoke helps special needs pets find a forever home

The Subaru Loves Pets adoption event was on Saturday, and it's helping to showcase some special animals in need of a home.

It’s a part of a month-long initiative to champion special needs pets, mainly animals that have limitations that may prevent them from getting adopted.

Organizers say events like these help them save even more animals.

”It really helps to get the word out about shelter pets and get them adopted. We don’t want shelter pets in our shelter,” said Roanoke Valley SPCA Marketing and Comm. Director, Julie Rickmond. “We want them to be in loving homes. We would rather keep pets in their loving homes and not have them in the shelter. When we get pets in, we wanna get them out as quickly as possible and events like these help us to do that.”

Each adopted pet went home with a free collar and custom ID.