27-year-old arrested after barricading himself inside Lynchburg home, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in custody after authorities said he barricaded himself inside a Lynchburg home on Tuesday for more than five hours.

Police said officers tried to arrest Assaum Jefferson, who was wanted on several charges, on Tuesday around 2:38 p.m. in the 10 block of West Princeton Circle.

When officers arrived, they said they tried to speak with Jefferson before he barricaded himself inside a home.

Authorities said that the police department’s tactical unit and crisis negotiations team tried several times to speak with Jefferson. After several attempts to talk with him, officers said that chemical agents were used.

Jefferson was taken into custody on the following charges:

Capias - failure to appear on grand larceny charge (felony)

Capias - bond revoked on distribution of heroin charge (felony)

Indictment out of Pittsylvania County for possession of stolen property (felony)

According to police, additional charges are pending.