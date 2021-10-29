Duo wanted after robbery at community center in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened last week at the Lighthouse Community Center.

The security footage shows two suspects, a man and a woman, breaking and entering into the building between 1:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on Oct. 17.

Officers said the suspects damaged the property before stealing cash and other items from inside.

The security footage shows a man in dark-colored clothing and a woman with blonde hair also in dark-colored clothing. Neither suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Randall Williams at (434) 942-8467 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.