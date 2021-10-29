Police host ‘H.E.A.R.T. Walk’ after deadly shooting in Danville

The Danville Police Department held a H.E.A.R.T Walk to talk with the community after a deadly shooting.

DANVILLE, Va. – A man is wanted Friday night after police say he shot and killed someone Thursday night.

The incident happened at about 7:58 p.m. along Bradley Road in Danville.

According to police, 43-year-old Jerome Davis Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Steve Gunther. Police say he and the victim knew each other.

Police say Davis Jr. is considered armed and dangerous.

On Friday afternoon, the department held a H.E.A.R.T. Walk to talk with the community after the shooting.

Police went door to door to check up on the neighborhood.

“It’s reassuring to them to know that it is not just crime-infested that we are doing things and we’re looking at these crimes and doing things about it,” said Danville Police Officer, Ek Thomas.

Anyone with information on Davis Jr.’s location is asked to call the Danville Police Department.