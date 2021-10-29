40-year-old man dead after shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night.

At about 7:58 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Bradley Road for reports of a man who was shot.

Authorities said they found a victim with a gunshot wound in the road. Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Steve Gunther. of Danville.

At this time, police have not released any information about a suspect.

The police department is taking residents of Bradley Road and surrounding areas for any surveillance video they may have around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at the patrol office at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508 or through Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000,