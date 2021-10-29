Rocky Mount nursing home creates haunted house for residents to enjoy

We're only a few days now from Halloween and people of all ages are getting into the spooky spirit.

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – There are only a couple of days until Halloween arrives and people of all ages are getting into the spooky spirit. At Rocky Mount Health and Rehabilitation Center, staff created a haunted house for residents to walk through and enjoy the sights and sounds of Halloween.

“We wanted to do something special for the residents especially with COVID where we can’t do Halloween costumes like last year. We wanted to make it fun and exciting for them. If we can put a smile on their face then we did what we needed to do,” said Life Enrichment Director, Michelle Bondurant.

There were lots of smiles and screams from residents.

“Very exciting,” said resident, Margaret Parker. “We have a lot of activities and they always go above and beyond what you’d expect.”