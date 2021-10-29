VMI hosts conference on diversity and citizen leadership

Every year, VMI hosts a conference on a topic of national importance. This year, the school's leadership and ethics conference will cover three timely areas.

Every year, VMI hosts a conference on a topic of national importance. This year, the school's leadership and ethics conference will cover three timely areas.

LEXINGTON, Va. – Every year, VMI hosts a conference on a topic of national importance.

This year, the school’s leadership and ethics conference will cover three timely areas.

The two-day event will feature more than 150 inspirational speakers touching on topics of citizenship, social responsibility and unity.

“So what we want folks to walk away from is, like a bag of M&M’s, Americans come in all different sizes, shapes and colors and have that outer shell. On the inside, we can all rally around the common purpose,” said David Gray, the director for the Center of Leadership and Ethics at VMI.

The event begins Monday and is open to the public.