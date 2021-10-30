Spooky Sprint 5K kicks off in Roanoke

On Saturday morning, people ran for their lives during the Spooky Sprint 5K.

ROANOKE, Va. – On Saturday morning, people ran for their lives during the Spooky Sprint 5K.

The fundraising event held by the West End Center brought more than 200 runners and walkers for a morning of costumes and prizes.

West End Center Director of Operations Danny Britton spoke about the event’s influence on the Star City.

“This race is for the community and to help build the West End Center and the community that surrounds it, which is Roanoke City,” he said.

The West End Center was built as a safe haven for children in high-crime areas of Roanoke.

The center does after-school care along with other programs.

The center currently serves 150 children and their goal is to raise productive, responsible adults.