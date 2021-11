Halloween is over, but voting is officially open for a major fundraiser that helps kids in need.

HalloWheels, hosted by Children’s Assistive Technology Services, is a costume contest where volunteers dress up children in mobility chairs.

Voters have until Saturday to choose their favorite costume.

Casting your vote costs $1, but you can vote for as many costumes as you’d like.

Proceeds will help keep CATS up and running.

Click here to vote.