Kyleigh: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Kyleigh!

Kyleigh is an active, energetic 13-year-old who enjoys life.

She is social and has a positive outlook on life. Kyleigh is currently assisting in tending to a small garden with vegetables and flowers while soaking up as much outside time as possible.

Kyleigh enjoys reading, swimming, attending youth group, playing board games, traveling, shopping and getting new clothes (she loves the color blue and tie-dye). She also loves her fidget objects, animals and watching TV.

She isn’t fond of attending school, but when provided with structure and consistency has shown how well she is truly able to thrive. She is currently looking forward to the school year as a result.

Ad

She does not take life too seriously and makes every day a new adventure for herself through her bubbly, joking personality.

Kyleigh is currently excelling with a single female parent but reports not having a preference as to whether it is a one or two-parent home. She is used to having siblings as well so she isn’t opposed to other children in the home either.

If you have questions about Kyleigh or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the cost, training, etc in this link.